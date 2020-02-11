Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 4.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

