Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after acquiring an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after acquiring an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 299,790 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

