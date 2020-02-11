Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

