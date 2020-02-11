Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,740 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $125,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 60.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 118,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in FedEx by 4.9% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

