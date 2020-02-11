Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,796,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

