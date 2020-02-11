Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Metlife accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of MET opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

