Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,350 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

GM stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

