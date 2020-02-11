Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,508.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,509.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,422.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,290.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.