Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

