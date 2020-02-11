Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 2.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

