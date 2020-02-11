B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

