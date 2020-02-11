B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 400 ($5.26). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 427.23 ($5.62).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.71.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

