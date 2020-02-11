BMT Investment Advisors Purchases 6,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of BMT Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 340,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,158,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $237,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 251,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

