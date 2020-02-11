Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.5% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.08. 1,401,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.40, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

