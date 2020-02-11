Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.12.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.42. 5,309,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,485. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

