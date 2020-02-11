Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $344.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.35. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.