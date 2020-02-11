Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

BOO stock opened at GBX 329.80 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.85. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 76.70.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

