BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

