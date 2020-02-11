Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

