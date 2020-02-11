BOScoin (BOS) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046108 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,226,885,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,064,653 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

