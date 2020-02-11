Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.08 Million

Analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to announce $277.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.76 million and the lowest is $263.40 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $225.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Beer.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

Shares of SAM opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $257.33 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $104,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

