Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $525.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $257.33 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.20.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.