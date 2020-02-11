Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

