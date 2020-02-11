Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

SMG stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

