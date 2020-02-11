Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 4,590 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

