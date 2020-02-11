Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 505 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $373.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $328.72 and a twelve month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

