Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,508.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,509.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,422.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,290.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.