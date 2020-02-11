Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

