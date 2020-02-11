Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $240.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

