Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

