Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $186.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

