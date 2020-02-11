Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

