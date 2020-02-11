Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,776 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $168.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

