Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

