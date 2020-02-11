Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $40.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $140.45 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

