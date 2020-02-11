Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

