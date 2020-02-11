Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,392,487. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

