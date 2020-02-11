Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

