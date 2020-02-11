Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $344.67 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

