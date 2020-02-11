Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $336.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average of $309.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.70 and a 52 week high of $336.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

