Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $63,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

