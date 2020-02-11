Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 110,326 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,326 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.