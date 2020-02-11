Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after acquiring an additional 461,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

