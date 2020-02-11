Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,224 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

