Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 990 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

