Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $697,366.96 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BXP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,549. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

