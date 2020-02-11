Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,555,000 after purchasing an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

