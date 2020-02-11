Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank and Bibox. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $503,570.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.54 or 0.05767353 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00052623 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00128005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bibox, LBank, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.