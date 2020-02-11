BoutsPro Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,314.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $150,472.00 and approximately $41,314.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

