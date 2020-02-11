BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0426 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $6,755.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009883 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,705,810 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

